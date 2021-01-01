Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.