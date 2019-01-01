 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Indiva

Indiva Cannabis Pre-rolls Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is an earthy and piney Indica-dominant strain with high THC potency. Its terpene profile includes beta-pinene (also found in pines, conifers, rosemary and sage) and nerolidol (present in ginger, jasmine, and lavender). It also has beta-caryophyllene, which gives it an herbal, earthy, piney, and woodsy taste. Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Cold Creek Kush is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. THC: 14%–23% CBD: 0%–4%

About this brand

Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.