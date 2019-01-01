About this product
Cold Creek Kush is an earthy and piney Indica-dominant strain with high THC potency. Its terpene profile includes beta-pinene (also found in pines, conifers, rosemary and sage) and nerolidol (present in ginger, jasmine, and lavender). It also has beta-caryophyllene, which gives it an herbal, earthy, piney, and woodsy taste. Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Cold Creek Kush is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. THC: 14%–23% CBD: 0%–4%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.