Glueberry OG is a cross between GG, Blueberry and OG Kush. With a high potency of 22-28% THC and <1% CBD, Glueberry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid. Its medium density buds are bright neon green with vivid orange hairs and a frosting of tiny white trichomes. Glueberry OG has a sweet, earthy, berry fragrance thanks to high terpene content led by myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene
