Glueberry OG

by Indiva

Glueberry OG is a cross between GG, Blueberry and OG Kush. With a high potency of 22-28% THC and <1% CBD, Glueberry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid. Its medium density buds are bright neon green with vivid orange hairs and a frosting of tiny white trichomes. Glueberry OG has a sweet, earthy, berry fragrance thanks to high terpene content led by myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

