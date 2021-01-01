About this product

ICC is a combination of Wedding Cake and Gelato, getting its heavy citrus notes and slight peppery floral undertones thanks to farnesene-2, trans-caryophyllene, limonene. ICC is grown in elevated troughs in a hybrid greenhouse, using natural light during all phases of growth. The environment is controlled for humidity, temperature, effective daylight, and water requirements. When necessary, High Pressure Sodium lights are used to provide "near-natural" photo-active radiation. ICC is hand-cut, and the resulting buds are wet-trimmed. Trimmed buds are dried on trays for 3-5 days or until the moisture target has been hit. ICC has a high THC potential.