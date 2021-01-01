Houndstooth
ICC is a combination of Wedding Cake and Gelato, getting its heavy citrus notes and slight peppery floral undertones thanks to farnesene-2, trans-caryophyllene, limonene. ICC is grown in elevated troughs in a hybrid greenhouse, using natural light during all phases of growth. The environment is controlled for humidity, temperature, effective daylight, and water requirements. When necessary, High Pressure Sodium lights are used to provide "near-natural" photo-active radiation. ICC is hand-cut, and the resulting buds are wet-trimmed. Trimmed buds are dried on trays for 3-5 days or until the moisture target has been hit. ICC has a high THC potential.
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
