 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Indica Capsules

Indica Capsules

by Indiva

Write a review
Indiva Edibles Capsules Indica Capsules
Indiva Edibles Capsules Indica Capsules

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Indiva’s commitment to delivering exceptional cannabis extends to their non-smoking, oil-based products. The capsules are designed for easy ingestion and filled with quality cannabis oil. Every bottle comes with 15 capsules that contain between 7-8 mg of THC each.

About this brand

Indiva Logo
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review