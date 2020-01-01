 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jack Herer Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Indiva

About this product

This very high THC potency potential Jack Herer pre-roll has a spicy and piney profile and is hand-finished and weighed. Jack Herer is synonymous with deep roots in cannabis. Much like its namesake, the Jack Herer strain is powerful, bold and has a cult following. Indiva is excited to bring their take on this very high THC potency potential classic strain to Canadian consumers. It offers a spicy and piney profile. Its top terpenes include myrcene (present in hops, bay leaves, and lemongrass), pinene (also found in pines, conifers, rosemary and sage), and caryophyllene (present in black pepper, cloves and balsam). Grown in Indiva's state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Jack Herer is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. INDIVAâ„¢ pre-rolls use only flower and never trim. They are hand-finished and hand-weighed to deliver consistently exceptional experiences.

About this brand

Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.