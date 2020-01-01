Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
This very high THC potency potential Jack Herer pre-roll has a spicy and piney profile and is hand-finished and weighed. Jack Herer is synonymous with deep roots in cannabis. Much like its namesake, the Jack Herer strain is powerful, bold and has a cult following. Indiva is excited to bring their take on this very high THC potency potential classic strain to Canadian consumers. It offers a spicy and piney profile. Its top terpenes include myrcene (present in hops, bay leaves, and lemongrass), pinene (also found in pines, conifers, rosemary and sage), and caryophyllene (present in black pepper, cloves and balsam). Grown in Indiva's state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Jack Herer is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. INDIVAâ„¢ pre-rolls use only flower and never trim. They are hand-finished and hand-weighed to deliver consistently exceptional experiences.
