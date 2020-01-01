 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jean Guy Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Jean Guy Pre-Roll 1g

by Indiva

Write a review
Indiva Cannabis Pre-rolls Jean Guy Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jean Guy

Jean Guy

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

About this brand

Indiva Logo
Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.