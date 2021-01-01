 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Powdered Donuts
Hybrid

Powdered Donuts

by Indiva

Write a review
Indiva Cannabis Flower Powdered Donuts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Powdered Donuts, a new hybrid from Indiva, is a high THC strain with a very unique terpene profile. A cross between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, this strain is grown hydroponically in rockwool in a greenhouse using state-of-the-art LED lighting to complement the natural sunlight. Powdered Donuts is always handled with care by a dedicated, passionate team who use customized growing techniques to achieve the highest possible quality for each batch. This strain is passively dried on trays and racks, then wet trimmed using a machine. Sustainability is the name of the game when growing Powdered Donuts, always working to insure minimal environmental impact and a low carbon footprint. Powdered Donuts features a unique terpene profile led by caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. The flavour is sweet with a doughy taste, finished off with a bit of citrus. The buds are a deep, rich green with orange pistils, and are covered in frosty trichomes. Powdered Donuts has a THC potential of 20-26%, making it a high-quality, high-THC cannabis experience.

About this brand

Indiva Logo
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

About this strain

Powdered Donuts

Powdered Donuts
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review