About this product

Powdered Donuts, a new hybrid from Indiva, is a high THC strain with a very unique terpene profile. A cross between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, this strain is grown hydroponically in rockwool in a greenhouse using state-of-the-art LED lighting to complement the natural sunlight. Powdered Donuts is always handled with care by a dedicated, passionate team who use customized growing techniques to achieve the highest possible quality for each batch. This strain is passively dried on trays and racks, then wet trimmed using a machine. Sustainability is the name of the game when growing Powdered Donuts, always working to insure minimal environmental impact and a low carbon footprint. Powdered Donuts features a unique terpene profile led by caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. The flavour is sweet with a doughy taste, finished off with a bit of citrus. The buds are a deep, rich green with orange pistils, and are covered in frosty trichomes. Powdered Donuts has a THC potential of 20-26%, making it a high-quality, high-THC cannabis experience.