Houndstooth
by Tweed
San Fernando Valley OG Kush is a cross between San Fernando Valley OG and Afghani Kush. It was phenotyped and crossed numerous times to land on the impressive cross it is today. The result is a unique hybrid that grows like a sativa plant but flowers like an indica. This indica-dominant hybrid has high THC and terpene potency. Heavy citrus, earthy, and fruity notes with a hint of green apple prevail thanks to limonene, farnesene and myrcene.
