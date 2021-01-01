 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. San Fernando Valley OG Kush

San Fernando Valley OG Kush

by Indiva

Write a review
Indiva Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG Kush
Indiva Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

San Fernando Valley OG Kush is a cross between San Fernando Valley OG and Afghani Kush. It was phenotyped and crossed numerous times to land on the impressive cross it is today. The result is a unique hybrid that grows like a sativa plant but flowers like an indica. This indica-dominant hybrid has high THC and terpene potency. Heavy citrus, earthy, and fruity notes with a hint of green apple prevail thanks to limonene, farnesene and myrcene.

About this brand

Indiva Logo
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review