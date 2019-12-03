Sour Kush is a pungent and earthy sativa-dominant strain with high THC potency. Its terpene profile includes beta-caryophyllene (present in black pepper, cloves and balsam), limonene (also found in citrus fruits and juniper), and myrcene (present in hops, bay leaves, and lemongrass).Sour Kush has a smooth flavour with a hint of sweetness. Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Sour Kush is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. INDIVA pre-rolls use only flower and never trim. They are hand-finished and hand-weighed to deliver consistently exceptional experiences.
THC: 14%–23%
CBD: 0%–2%
I normally don’t indulge on pre rolls, but these had a decent price. I’m a heavy user and only a few hits of one of the .5 pre rolls hit me really good. I always appreciate when a sativa stands up to its name. Will definitely buy again.
