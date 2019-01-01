 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll

Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll

by Indiva

Write a review
Indiva Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll

About this product

Super Silver Haze is an award-winning sativa-dominant strain with roots in the Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze genetic lines. It offers notes citrus, earth, and sweetness and has a terpene profile that includes caryophyllene (present in black pepper, cloves and balsam), limonene (also found in citrus fruits and juniper), and myrcene (present in hops, bay leaves, and lemongrass). Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Super Silver Haze is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. THC: 10%–20% CBD: 0%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Indiva Logo
Indiva believes in moments of calm and quiet. In sharing a square of chocolate after a dinner with friends. In a little cannabis oil before bedtime to help bring forth a good night’s rest. We revel in deep discussions of the subtle nuances found in our premium strains. We believe that cannabis is so much more than its stereotype and we are proud to play a role in delivering this powerful plant, in a variety of forms, to of-age consumers. From award-winning Bhang™ Chocolate to capsules and the ever-popular INDIVA™ pre-rolls, Indiva’s products are exceptionally made and rich in history. #OurRootsRunDeep in the industry and we’re excited to introduce you to the new cannabis.