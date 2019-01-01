About this product
Super Silver Haze is an award-winning sativa-dominant strain with roots in the Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze genetic lines. It offers notes citrus, earth, and sweetness and has a terpene profile that includes caryophyllene (present in black pepper, cloves and balsam), limonene (also found in citrus fruits and juniper), and myrcene (present in hops, bay leaves, and lemongrass). Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art aeroponic facility based in London, Ontario, Super Silver Haze is available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. THC: 10%–20% CBD: 0%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.