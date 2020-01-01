Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Be the first to review this product.
Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.