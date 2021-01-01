 Loading…
  White Russian pre-rolls (7pk)
Hybrid

White Russian pre-rolls (7pk)

by Indiva

About this product

White Russian by Indiva is an earthy and fruity hybrid strain with very strong THC potency potential. It's grown indoors, machine-trimmed, and meticulously dried and cured to preserve the terpene profile that features beta pinene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene and humulene. Grown in Indiva's state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, White Russian is available as pre-rolls.

About this brand

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

About this strain

White Russian

White Russian
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

White Russian is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with AK-47. This strain produces euphoric and cerebral effects that will leave you feeling physically relaxed with a mentally stimulating head high. White Russian is extremely fragrant with fruity, sweet and skunky aromas. New cannabis consumers should take caution with this strain as its potency tends to be very high, around 20%. Medical marijuana patients say this strain is ideal for relieving symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.  

At one point in time, White Russian was considered to be the strongest weed strain in the world. According to growers, you can expect this strain to produce medium-sized fluffy buds that are frosted with trichomes. The original White Russian strain was bred by Serious Seeds and placed in the "Best Overall" category of the 1996 Cannabis Cup.

