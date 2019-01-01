Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.