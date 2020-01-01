 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Irisa Stars Massage Oil (15mg/mL THC, 5mg/mL CBD)

Irisa Stars Massage Oil (15mg/mL THC, 5mg/mL CBD)

by Irisa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Let Irisa Stars add sparkle to any night. Feel inspired as you dance the night away or play in the bedroom.

About this brand

Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.