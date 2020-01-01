 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Stars Oil - 30ml

Stars Oil - 30ml

by Irisa

Write a review
Irisa Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Stars Oil - 30ml

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Stars Oil - 30ml by Irisa

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Irisa Logo
Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.