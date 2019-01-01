About this product
Irisa Sun is a high CBD cannabis oil and was developed with a specific THC:CBD ratio to envoke the feeling you get when the sun's rays hit your body: total relaxation and bliss. Let Irisa's Sun melt away your stress anytime day or night. Available in an oil so you can be as discreet or as proud as you want. All Irisa oils are made with pure coconut (MCT) oil with no other additives. Click here to learn more about the differences between the two formats and recommended dosages.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.