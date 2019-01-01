 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sun Oil - 30ml

by Irisa

Irisa Sun is a high CBD cannabis oil and was developed with a specific THC:CBD ratio to envoke the feeling you get when the sun's rays hit your body: total relaxation and bliss. Let Irisa's Sun melt away your stress anytime day or night. Available in an oil so you can be as discreet or as proud as you want. All Irisa oils are made with pure coconut (MCT) oil with no other additives. Click here to learn more about the differences between the two formats and recommended dosages.

Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.