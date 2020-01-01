 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Glueberry OG

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Glueberry OG

Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complemented by it's sedating terpene profile. Field Notes: Sativa-Indica Hybrid Gorilla Glue x OG Kush x Blueberry Flavour profile: diesel, pine, fruity Aroma profile: earthy, pungent, fruit Compact, dense buds Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Alpha-Pinene THC 17-21% CBD 0-1%

About this brand

Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.