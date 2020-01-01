Houndstooth
by Tweed
Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complemented by it's sedating terpene profile. Field Notes: Sativa-Indica Hybrid Gorilla Glue x OG Kush x Blueberry Flavour profile: diesel, pine, fruity Aroma profile: earthy, pungent, fruit Compact, dense buds Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Alpha-Pinene THC 17-21% CBD 0-1%
