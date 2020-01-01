Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Cultivar Description: Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complimented by it's sedating terpene profile. Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, GG, OG Kush THC range 18.40% CBD range 0-1% Dominant terpenes Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool
