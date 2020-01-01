 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls
Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls
Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cultivar Description: Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complimented by it's sedating terpene profile. Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, GG, OG Kush THC range 18.40% CBD range 0-1% Dominant terpenes Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Journey Cannabis Co. Logo
Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.