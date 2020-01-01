Houndstooth
by Tweed
Green Cush is a Sativa-dominant cultivar, drawing genetics from Skunk #1 and Afghani. This potent, resinous flower is known for it's sweet, citrus aroma. Field Notes: Sativa-dominant Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace Indica Flavour profile: sweet herbs, citrus, pine Aroma profile: pine, pepper, citrus Dense buds Trichome coated & rusty pistils Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Caryophyllene THC 12-17% CBD 0-1%
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.