Houndstooth
by Tweed
Hindu Kush is a high-THC, Indica-dominant cultivar. The trichome-rich flower has a forward aroma of musk, pepper, and citrus. Field Notes: High-THC Indica-dominant Landrace cultivar Flavour profile: savoury herbs, earth, pepper Aroma profile: musk, spice, citrus Sticky, dense buds Trichome-heavy Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Beta-Pinene THC 17-20% CBD 0-1%
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.