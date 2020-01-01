 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Hindu Kush

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Hindu Kush

About this product

Hindu Kush is a high-THC, Indica-dominant cultivar. The trichome-rich flower has a forward aroma of musk, pepper, and citrus. Field Notes: High-THC Indica-dominant Landrace cultivar Flavour profile: savoury herbs, earth, pepper Aroma profile: musk, spice, citrus Sticky, dense buds Trichome-heavy Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Beta-Pinene THC 17-20% CBD 0-1%

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.