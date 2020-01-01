 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Honey Jack

Honey Jack

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Honey Jack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Honey Jack is a THC-packed Sativa-dominant cultivar, crossing Jack Herer and Early Pearl. The sweet and spicy aroma hints at flavours of savoury herbs and caramel. Field Notes High-THC Sativa-dominant Jack Herer x Early Pearl Flavour profile: lemon, caramel, savoury herbs Aroma profile: sweet, spice, citrus Dark green leaves and red pistils Milky trichomes Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene Nerolidol THC 17-21% CBD 0-1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Journey Cannabis Co. Logo
Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.