Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Honey Jack is a THC-packed Sativa-dominant cultivar, crossing Jack Herer and Early Pearl. The sweet and spicy aroma hints at flavours of savoury herbs and caramel. Field Notes High-THC Sativa-dominant Jack Herer x Early Pearl Flavour profile: lemon, caramel, savoury herbs Aroma profile: sweet, spice, citrus Dark green leaves and red pistils Milky trichomes Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene Nerolidol THC 17-21% CBD 0-1%
Be the first to review this product.