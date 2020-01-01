Houndstooth
by Tweed
MK Ultra is a heavy-hitting Indica-dominant hybrid, crossing OG Kush and G-13. The pungent aroma and distinct taste are true to this high-THC classic. Field Notes: High-THC Indica-dominant Hybrid OG Kush x G-13 Flavour profile: Savoury herbs, pepper, citrus Aroma profile: Pine, earth, diesel Sticky, dense buds Green and purple leaves, orange pistils Heavy trichome-coating Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene Myrcene THC 16-21% CBD 0-1%
Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.