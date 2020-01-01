 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. MK Ultra
Indica

MK Ultra

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower MK Ultra

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

MK Ultra is a heavy-hitting Indica-dominant hybrid, crossing OG Kush and G-13. The pungent aroma and distinct taste are true to this high-THC classic. Field Notes: High-THC Indica-dominant Hybrid OG Kush x G-13 Flavour profile: Savoury herbs, pepper, citrus Aroma profile: Pine, earth, diesel Sticky, dense buds Green and purple leaves, orange pistils Heavy trichome-coating Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene Myrcene THC 16-21% CBD 0-1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MK Ultra

MK Ultra
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

Journey Cannabis Co. Logo
Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.