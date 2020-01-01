Houndstooth
by Tweed
This Sativa dominant cultivar is as exotic as its name. With genetics derived from the lineage of classics Grapefruit and Burmese Kush, Passion Fruit is appreciated for its delicious, and uplifting fruity aroma. Field Notes: Sativa-dominant Grapefruit x Burmese Kush Flavour profile: fruity, citrus, lemon Aroma profile: sweet, earthy, citrus Dense buds Orange pistils Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Alpha-Pinene THC 12-16% CBD 0-1%
