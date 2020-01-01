 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Passionfruit

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Passionfruit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This Sativa dominant cultivar is as exotic as its name. With genetics derived from the lineage of classics Grapefruit and Burmese Kush, Passion Fruit is appreciated for its delicious, and uplifting fruity aroma. Field Notes: Sativa-dominant Grapefruit x Burmese Kush Flavour profile: fruity, citrus, lemon Aroma profile: sweet, earthy, citrus Dense buds Orange pistils Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene Alpha-Pinene THC 12-16% CBD 0-1%

About this brand

Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.