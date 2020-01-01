Houndstooth
by Tweed
White Crush is a potent Indica-dominant cultivar, crossing White Widow with unknown North American Indica genetics. This trichome-rich flower has a powerful citrus and spice aroma. Field Notes: High-THC Indica-dominant White Widow x North American Indica genetics Flavour profile: Citrus, fruit, pepper Aroma profile: Pine, spice Dense buds. Bright green, crystalline Dominant Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene Beta-Caryophyllene THC 18-23% CBD 0-1%
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.