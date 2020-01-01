 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

White Crush Pre-rolls

by Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls White Crush Pre-rolls
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

White Crush is a potent Indica-dominant cultivar, crossing White Widow with unknown North American Indica genetics. Heavy trichomes burst on the nose and palate with notes of citrus and spice. Cultivar Lineage: White Widow, North American Indica Genetics THC range 17.5% CBD range 1-2% Dominant terpenes Beta-caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Nerolidol

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Journey Cannabis Co. Logo
Whether it’s the first ascent or a path well-traveled, the Journey is defined by the experience, not the destination. Journey is for the adventurous who seek a new exploration.