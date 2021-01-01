About this product
Inspired by the legacy of iconic artist, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Dog Bat Catchall introduces zoomorphic elements to your tablescape. Precision-crafted from six-millimeter thick crystal glass, this catchall captivates with its rippling walls and Haring’s “Dog Bat” motif. The official K.Haring signature is laser-engraved into the exterior. This hand-polished catchall is packaged in a durable box that’s decorated with Haring’s imagery and signature. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York
About this brand
K. Haring
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.