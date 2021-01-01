About this product

Inspired by artistic visionary, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Water Pipe features the artist’s iconic artwork while delivering a water-filtered smoking experience. Standing at 12.4-inches tall, the Water Pipe is precision-crafted from thick borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat. Its removable diffused downstem seats a spacious bowl with an airtight, ground glass connection. A seven-slit showerhead percolator produces fine bubbles to moisturize, clean, and cool your smoke. The Water Pipe is designed with a fat-lipped mouthpiece, built-in ice catcher, and splashguard for comfortable draws. Keith Haring’s scintillating approach to form and figure transcends to the Water Pipe’s hand-applied designs. The neck and base’s bold lines and contrasting colors exhibit his vibrant aesthetic. This gripping piece is completed with Haring’s signature. The Water Pipe is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The thick outer walls of the box are adorned with Haring’s artwork and signature.