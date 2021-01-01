 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Kalvara

Kalvara

by Kalvara

Write a review
Kalvara Edibles Beverages Kalvara
Kalvara Edibles Beverages Kalvara
Kalvara Edibles Beverages Kalvara

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Do the twist! Kalvara uses a technology that is revolutionary for cannabis beverages. This fresh tasting citrus beverage provides a unique experience from second you twist open the cap. The innovative Vessl™ technology keeps the 10mg of THC protected from UV light and oxygen, eliminating the need for chemical preservatives, and delivers reliable, potent, and fresh ingredients. The conveniently sized (63mL) bottle allows for easy carrying and the top can be screwed back on so you can choose your desired dosage!

About this brand

Kalvara Logo
Do the twist! Kalvara was born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. That’s why we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of 10mg of THC every time. Having gone through years of rigorous testing and trials, Kalvara uses the patented technology of the Vessl™ closure and delivery system which will revolutionize the cannabis market. Our passion for developing better products has garnered us many awards and praise from industry professionals, events, and users alike- something we are very grateful for and will continue to strive to achieve. Beyond the high bioavailability and rapid onset, the cap keeps ingredients safe from UV light and oxygen – the two biggest threats towards keeping cannabis products potent and predictable. The conveniently sized (63mL) bottle allows for easy enjoyment on-the-go, or at home!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review