 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Bi-Level Black Grinder

Bi-Level Black Grinder

by KandyPens

Write a review
KandyPens Smoking Grinders Bi-Level Black Grinder

$19.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Bi-Level Black Grinder. Magnetic cover, two levels, heavy duty cast aluminum, comes with plastic shovel.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KandyPens Logo
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.