I received my K Vape Kandypen and it took over 8 hours to charge. I filled the chamber and used the lowest setting and hardly got and vapor and the herb tasted funny. Next I tried the middle setting and hardly got and vapor, same with the highest setting.
I also noticed when I took my first hit from this K Vape pen the herb tasted weird, Funny how used the same herb in my one hitter and it tasted fine.
Not a fan if KVape, I regret buying it.