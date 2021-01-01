Concealer Box Battery Kit for Liquid & Oil Tanks
Aluminum Alloy Casing
Only 68mm Tall
Compatible with < 11mm Diameter Tanks (i.e. CCell)
Magnetic 510 Threaded Adapters Included (2)
Powerful 390mAh Battery
Air Activated (no button)
Constant Voltage 3.7V
Micro-USB Charging Port
Handmade
Lifetime Warranty
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
(Glass tanks in picture not included)
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!