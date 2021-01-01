About this product
Awarded "Best Dab Pen of 2020" by Vaping360 Awarded "Best Vape Pen of 2020" by The Vape Critic Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10cm tall) Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction All Quartz Crystal Glass Atomizer (no coil) Variable Voltage Battery (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V) 2 Click Sesh Mode Feature Powerful 900 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes Glass Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2) Removable Mouthpiece Filter Micro-USB Pass Through Charging Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift) Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift) Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
About this brand
KANDYPENS®
