 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. K-Stick Supreme

K-Stick Supreme

by KANDYPENS®

Write a review
KANDYPENS® Vaping Vape Pens K-Stick Supreme

$34.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

280 mAh Battery Output Sexy Metallic Finish Quartz Crystal Chamber Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V Leak Proof 5 Click On/Off 510 Threaded Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only

About this brand

KANDYPENS® Logo
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review