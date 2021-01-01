About this product
280 mAh Battery Output Sexy Metallic Finish Quartz Crystal Chamber Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V Leak Proof 5 Click On/Off 510 Threaded Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
About this brand
KANDYPENS®
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!
