MIVA 2 Vaporizer

by KANDYPENS®

KANDYPENS® Vaping Portable Vaporizers MIVA 2 Vaporizer

About this product

Free Bi-Level Aluminum Grinder Included! ($20 value) Micro-Digital Portable Ceramic Vaporizer for Herb Convection/Conduction Hybrid Technology™ 2200 mAh Lithium-Polymer Battery Brighter, More Colorful OLED Display Large Ceramic Chamber (.5 gram capacity) 300-435 F degree Temp Control (over 80 settings) Smart Memory Technology™ (remembers your last temp setting) 5 Minute Shutoff (Safety Feature) Micro USB Charging Port Lifetime Warranty

About this brand

We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!

