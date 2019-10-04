 Loading…

OURA Intelligent Portable E-Rig

by KANDYPENS®

5.06
About this product

Equipped with four preset temperatures, multiple atomizer options, a 3000mAh battery, and a handmade glass attachment, the OURA delivers thick vapor with a rapid heat-up time. The OURA sports a zinc alloy shell and hefty base that provides additional durability. This dynamic e-rig is available in 6 stylish pastel colors that fit any vape vibe. 4 PRESET TEMPERATURES The OURA is equipped with four preset temperatures so you can fully explore your concentrate; yellow and green are for those who enjoy flavor, while red and blue are for cloud enthusiasts. When your temperature is met, the convenient haptic feedback will let you know it’s time to add your material. GLASS BULB ATTACHMENT The handmade glass bulb attachment is not only durable, but its unique shape unleashes powerful draws of vapor; the bulb attachment can also act as a “sipping cup” for those who might want to parcel out draws. The OURA’s low draw resistance makes it easy to pull vapor, no matter the density. A QUARTZ ATOMIZER & CERAMIC BOWL The quartz atomizer included with the OURA gets to temperature very quickly and delivers condensed vapor consistently. KandyPens included a ceramic bowl with the quartz atomizer to open up some possibilities for flavor centric concentrate users; ceramic does a good job of keeping outside flavors from your draws. 3000MAH BATTERY To deliver thick vapor at any temperature, KandyPens knew they had to have a powerful battery. The Oura features a 3000mAh battery that delivers consistent performance, and can act as a Session Mode for large groups. The USB-C charger gets the OURA to 100% power in just under an hour.

October 4, 2019

About this brand

KANDYPENS® Logo
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!

6 customer reviews

5.06

Tue Mar 24 2020
J........4
Fri Feb 07 2020
T........h
I've been vaping concentrates for years. This is the first, and only device. To ever make me closet my rig. This works great and hits hard. My one complaint is that the coils can have some variation in there resistances. One might heat crazy awesome and a different coil on the same setting can't heat but partially. Other than that it's light out awesome. Just buy a few coils when ya get it. Your gonna want them when it's time to clean the atomizer anyways.
1 person found this helpful
Fri Feb 07 2020
E........0
Got rid of my old primitive torch, nail and rig because my Oura took their place , it takes out so much of the guess work of having to set a timer and wait for the nail to cool down. The Oura makes taking a dab so much easier and way more portable. There's so much good to say about it, and if you're like me and on a tight budget then you'll appreciate the lifetime warranty on the atomizer, that right there alone blew me away!
1 person found this helpful