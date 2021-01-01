 Loading…

Prism-White

KANDYPENS®

About this product

Awarded "Best Overall Vape Pen of 2018" by The Vape Guide Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10.5 cm tall) Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction All-Ceramic Heating Chamber with Ceramic Plate Dual Quartz Rods with Titanium Coils Atomizer Included (Free Upgrade) Temperature Controlled (320°, 350°, 390°, 430°) Powerful 320 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes Resin Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2) Micro-USB/Lightning Port Pass Through Charging Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift) Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift) Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only

About this brand

We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!

