Slim Kit

by KANDYPENS®

About this product

280mAh Battery 3.5V Output .5ML Tank Stylus tip Perfect for oils/eliquids 510 Thread Battery Connection Comes with charger and applicator bottle (2) No oil or e-liquid included (sorry) Lifetime Warranty

About this brand

We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!

