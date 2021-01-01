About this product

19mm Kannastör® Press - Kannastör® botanical presses feature an all metal construction allowing you to safely treat your botanical extracts with heat without fear of contamination or failure. Designed for the long run, Kannastör® presses are a favorite of smoking enthusiasts everywhere! Dimensions - 1.375" (H) x 1" (D) Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Aluminum dowels handle the pressure of endless use Heat tolerant to 175° to cure pollen disc Triple dowel system allows pressing of two discs at 1 time Two sizes. Perfect for 1g or 2g pollen discs. Limited Lifetime Warranty