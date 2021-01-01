 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK

2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK

by Kannastör®

Write a review
Kannastör® Storage Flower Storage 2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK
Kannastör® Storage Flower Storage 2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK
Kannastör® Storage Flower Storage 2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK

$13.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK - Dimensions - .75" (H) x 2.125" (D) Threaded lid for secure storage Pairs to 2.2" Kannastör® grinders Durable food grade aluminum construction Limited Lifetime Warranty

About this brand

Kannastör® Logo
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review