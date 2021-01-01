 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool

Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool

by Keefer

Write a review
Keefer Smoking Smoking Accessories Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool
Keefer Smoking Smoking Accessories Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool
Keefer Smoking Smoking Accessories Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool
Keefer Smoking Smoking Accessories Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool
Keefer Smoking Smoking Accessories Keefer Scraper - Luxury Kief Pollen Dry Herb Cannabis Marijuana Weed Grinder Scraper Scoop Tool

$14.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Keefer Scraper is a luxury kief scraper made from premium stainless steel metal. Equipped with a scraper and a keef shovel, allowing multiple of ways it can be utilized. With cannabis grinders, rolling trays, pipes, jars, weed bowls, etc. This product was designed with all marijuana enthusiasts in mind, making collecting, loading, and packing more efficient. Making it your go-to tool for your smoking accessories and necessities.

About this brand

Keefer Logo
Keefer brand delivers the best luxury cannabis/marijuana accessories on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review