Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Standard Strength

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Cloud Buster™ is crafted with uplifting cannabinoids and terpenes. Excellent for a morning boost or conquering that 3pm slump. Hints of Tarragon and Citrus. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Available Dosages ☆Single | 10mg THC per Slip | 1 Slip per pack ★Standard | 10mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack ☆Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip | 20 Slips per pack Ingredients Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Beet, Annatto), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water

About this brand

Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life. Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.

