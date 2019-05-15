 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose

Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose

by Kin Slips

Skip to Reviews
3.73
Kin Slips Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose
Kin Slips Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose
Kin Slips Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose
Kin Slips Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cloud Buster™ Sublingual Strips - Microdose

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Cloud Buster™ is crafted with uplifting cannabinoids and terpenes. Excellent for a morning boost or conquering that 3pm slump. Hints of Tarragon and Citrus. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Available Dosages ☆Single | 10mg THC per Slip | 1 Slip per pack ☆Standard | 10mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack ★Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip | 20 Slips per pack Ingredients Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Beet, Annatto), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water

About this brand

Kin Slips Logo
Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life. Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.

3 customer reviews

3.73

write a review

Wed May 15 2019
A........W
MY FAVORITE HIGH OF ALL TIME! I take a half of the Cloud Buster (5MG) and everything in life is perfect. Such a nice, happy, creative experience. I stash these in my wallet to have at all times and they are so easy to smuggle into concerts and on planes (shhh!) Kin Slips are seriously the best EVERRR
Thu Jun 28 2018
L........p
I really enjoy the extra strength Cloud Buster. It is highly effective and tastes good! Big bonus...it doesnt make my breath smell of pot. Yay! Be careful though, this one isnt a micro-dose; 1/2 of the extra-strength was plenty for me. I'm a beginner. My improved mood came on slowly, not all at once. I love that it is discreet!!! Now want to try the other flavors! Nicely done, Kin Strips!!! Thank you
Tue Mar 27 2018
X........b
So this was supposed to be a micro dose but I should have known better. Based on the Nice Dream experience I should not have underestimated 5mg. Also 5mg is kind of a lot for me. I'm used to like 3-4mg edibles to be comfortable at home, not at work. Big mistake. I took the whole sheet, which probably tastes the best out of all three but still not great. Kind of mango/banana. And I was too high for work. I mean I'm sure I acted fine but I was not having a good time internally. Tried half of a 5mg slip the next day and even though the high was more manageable and wore off faster it was not enjoyable. Booooo. Paranoia level: 5/10.
1 person found this helpful