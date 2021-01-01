 Loading…

King Palm - XXL Size Rolls - Various Quantities

by King Palm

Get the biggest roll King Palm has to offer. The XXL roll has a 5 gram capacity. Comes with an extra large packing stick. The XXL comes with a 72% Boveda Humidity packet that keep your rolls fresh for at least one year. Just Fill It – Tightly compress your choice of herbs, but without using extreme force. Use a semi-chunky grind for maximum flavor. Our leaf wraps have a very mild earthy taste and do not alter the flavors of the herbs you are using. Super Slow Burning - Real Cordia Leaf Free of: Tobacco, Glue, Flavors, & Additives.

King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored. When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.

