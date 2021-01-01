About this product

One of the best models of the Ago is hands down the Ago G5 dry herb vaporizer kit. Small enough to fit in your pocket yet packs a huge hit. The Ago G5 herb vape comes with an LCD at the bottom of the battery showing the amount of hits taken and power remaining. The icon will show along with 5 lines to stay the amount of charge left. This dry herb and wax vaporizer pen can be used to vape dry herbal materials and can also be used for wax’s and oils. This herbal vaporizer is special for a few reasons, the main one being that it is 510 thread. 510 thread is usually the universal threading connector for vaporizers meaning you can switch chambers and tanks without worrying too much if it’s going to fit before you try it out. This portable herbal vape is the best because of its price for a starter kit. All you need is this one kit ready to go. The fact that an herbal pen is so sleek, stylish, and portable is the reason this has stayed in the top 5 vaporizers for dry herbal vape pens. There must be a good reason why so many companies are trying to remake the same product and re-brand it there own. It is no secret as to why this has been rated one of the best dual use vaporizer. It’s one of the best and most efficient vaporizers out right now. It’s incredibly easy to use and this latest model has an improved battery life. Now you can take it anywhere you want without worrying about charging. Ability to be the Best Dry Herb and Wax Vaporizer Pen Boasting the title of “Best Vape Pen” available on the marketplace today, the sleek Ago G5 heats up to provide a hearty plume of vapor in just 5 seconds. Easily concealable at roughly the thickness of a common sharpie, this vape pen will provide countless discrete puffs in even the most public of surroundings. Not one to limit itself to dry herbs alone, this extremely versatile pen is one of few with the ability to take a steady diet of dry herbs, oils, and waxes when utilizing the advanced 3 in 1 vape pen. Use the available honeycomb screens to ensure the dry herb you are using does actually get vaporized rather than over heating and possibly burning. The heating chamber is made from ceramic providing even a uniform heat to the items you are vaporizing while keeping the external surface of the Ago G5 weed vaporizer cool to the touch. Also constructed of ceramic are the amazing filters which do a perfect job of keeping the stream of vapors free from small particulates of legal herbs. This essentially guarantees the vapor flowing from the rubber mouthpiece is completely contaminant free and healthy. Never worry about having battery issues in your vaporizer pen again because the Ago G5 dry herb and wax vape pen not only has a USB/wall charger that allows you to charge the powerful Lithium-Ion battery practically anywhere. It also has an easy to read LCD indicator screen built right in. The display takes it a step further and also counts the amount of puffs you have taken on each charge! The counter conveniently resets itself after each recharge, giving you a good idea of the amount of usage to expect in between charges. The overall charge time itself is about 20% quicker than similar dry herb vape pens currently marketed. The set also includes a few extra goodies such as a useful cleaning brush, a scraper/pick tool used scrape out used herbs, oils, and wax, but also a set of optional to use springs. The springs are used to ensure the dry herbs keep close contact to the screen, resulting in thorough burns and less wasted product.