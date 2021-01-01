 Loading…

Yocan iShred Herbal Vaporizer

by King Pen Vapes

$74.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pros Produces a vapor cloud that is tasty and very stimulating. Reduces waste from inefficient vapor. Easily change the temperature setting. Comes with a built-in grinder. Cons Restricted for herbs usage. YoCan iShred Features: Very Portable and Discreet Herbal Vape Built-in Stir Tool Built-in Grinder 1 Year Warranty Large Ceramic Oven LCD Display Precise Temperature Control Setting YoCan iShred Vaporizer Includes: 1 x YoCan iShred Vaporizer 1 x Cleaning Brush Tool 1 x Micro USB charging cable 1 x User Manual 1 x Gift Box Additional information: Size – 145mm x 28mm Battery – 18650mAh Temperature setting – 200°F to 460°F / 93°C to 238°C 5 Minutes — Safety Shut-off OLED display Micro USB charging

About this brand

King Pen Vapes is your ultimate one stop shop for all vaporizers and vaporizer accessories. We have vaporizers for dry herb, concentrates and eliquids

