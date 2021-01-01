Mini Zong Bong 7"
Double Kink Mini Zong Bong 7" This is a cool mini zong bong water pipe that measures about 7 inches tall. This small bong can pack a big punch! It has a double kink zong design that looks sweet and makes for good use. It has a fairly skinny neck and measures just about 1 inch in diameter. A bowl slide is of course included with all orders. The bottom of this zong bong is decorated with a classic "raked" stripe design. There are multiple color schemes available for this one. Zong Features 7 inch tall glass water pipe Color: Clear/ (stripe color varies) Classic Zong design Double kinked zong bong Bowl slide included FREE shipping with all US orders Pro/Cons Pros: • Quality glass • Compact • Cool design • Easy clean Quality Glass: One of the first things that you notice with this mini zong is how nicely crafted it is. The quality of glass work is absolutely flawless. To start, if you look at the base of the bong you notice it is perfectly round and even on all sides. The bottom is made very nicely so there is no wobble and it stands firmly. If you look at the neck of the zong, you see that the quality of glass matches the base. The kinks of the zong are perfectly made and the top of the neck is nice and rounded for a smooth feel. Even the joint of the zong where the down stem is inserted is perfectly made so that the down stem fits nice and snug. From top to bottom, this zong is made with great quality. Compact: This is a compact bong that still can provide big hits. Even though it only stands 8 inches tall, it hits more like a 10 inch bong since the double kinked neck allows more smoke to fill in the chamber than a standard straight tube bong. You really get the best of both worlds here! Since this zong bong only stands 8 inches tall, it is very compact and great for travel. It is a lot easier to carry and store than a typical, bigger sized bong. Cool design: The design on this zong bong is awesome and timeless. The physical design alone of a zong looks very cool. It is definitely different than most water pipes and is unique compared to other bongs. To top it off, this zong bong has a color scheme that compliments its design perfectly. It is commonly known has a “raked” design and it is the blue and white colored swirls you see on the base, bowl, and tip of the zong. This style of art design has been popular on bongs and dab rigs for many years and is still popular today. For some, it is almost a nostalgic look since this design has been around for so long. The classic zong design complimented with the raked art gives this one an awesome look. Easy to Clean: This bong has a simple design with no percolators or splash guards. Actually, the kinks in the zong work as a natural splash guard, so none is needed. Since it has a simple design though, it is easy to clean. Definitely easier than more complex bongs with lots of extras on them. All you have to do is drop some rubbing alcohol and kosher salt in there, then give it a shake, and you are good to go. If you are looking for a full tutorial on how to clean your bong, please see our blog about bong cleaning here. Cons: • Skinny tube • No ice catcher Skinny Tube: One thing that is pretty obvious just from looking at this zong is that fact that the neck of the zong is fairly skinny. It only measures about 1 inch across, so it is smaller than most standard bongs. Depending on your preference, this can be an inconvenience when smoking out of it. No Ice Catcher: Another issue we saw with this zong bong is there is no ice catcher. This can be an issue for those who insist on having ice in their bong while smoking. If you try, you are able to fit a small piece of ice in the top part of the zong, but it is not the same as most standard ice catchers you find in bongs. More About Zong Bongs Zongs are possibly the most nostalgic style of bongs. They got that name because of the classic Z shaped up tube that these bongs are equipped with. This style of bong has been around for many years and is just as popular today as it ever has been. That is for a good reason as well. The Z shaped water pipe actually provides the user with benefits by creating a natural splash guard and an ice catcher in the bong. Not only that, but this is also a very cool and unique looking bong that is very stylish. As we said, this bong style is still very popular and will not be going away anytime soon.
