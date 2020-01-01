 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dayshift 1G Pre-Roll

by Kingsway

About this product

Dayshift is an OG Sativa dominant strain with citrusy and fruity flavours that delivers an uplifting and long-lasting effect,for a consistent and potent high, every time. Dayshift is made for getting off work early, wasting the day with your crew and hosting the hot box. Available in flower and pre-roll formats.

About this brand

Kingsway is The People’s Weed. Made by everyday weed smokers for everyday weed smokers. We deliver consistent and potent flower and pre rolls. We keep it simple. While some go low, we get high. Much love for stopping by.