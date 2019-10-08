About this product

Kitchenatics heavy-duty baking pan with rack is a versatile cooking and baking set that is perfect for your kitchen needs. The aluminum roasting pan an withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees F and the oven rack can withstand up to 575 degrees F. Make CBD-infused cupcakes or Canna brownies with our durable sheet pans. The aluminum oven pan distributes heat all throughout and the inch-high legs of the roasting rack provides ample cooling and heat distribution for even cooking. The roaster pan measures 13.1" x 17.9" x 1" inches while the baking rack is 12.2" x 17" x 1" inches. Each purchase comes with a free recipe eBook so you have plenty of sweet treats to make!