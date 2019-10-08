 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic

Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic

by Kitchenatics

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kitchenatics Other Miscellaneous Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic
Kitchenatics Other Miscellaneous Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic
Kitchenatics Other Miscellaneous Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic
Kitchenatics Other Miscellaneous Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic
Kitchenatics Other Miscellaneous Half Sheet Aluminum Baking Pan with Stainless Steel Oven Rack, Heavy Duty Quality and Non-toxic

$29.98MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Kitchenatics heavy-duty baking pan with rack is a versatile cooking and baking set that is perfect for your kitchen needs. The aluminum roasting pan an withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees F and the oven rack can withstand up to 575 degrees F. Make CBD-infused cupcakes or Canna brownies with our durable sheet pans. The aluminum oven pan distributes heat all throughout and the inch-high legs of the roasting rack provides ample cooling and heat distribution for even cooking. The roaster pan measures 13.1" x 17.9" x 1" inches while the baking rack is 12.2" x 17" x 1" inches. Each purchase comes with a free recipe eBook so you have plenty of sweet treats to make!

About this brand

Kitchenatics Logo
Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Tue Oct 08 2019
t........l
i jest bought me this and bake a batch of cbd infuse brownies ... came out really tasty and perfect! moist on the inside and a bit crusty on the outside...swell!