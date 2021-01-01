 Loading…

  Small Quarter Sheet Size Aluminum Cookie Pan Tray with Stainless Steel Cooling and Roasting Rack

Small Quarter Sheet Size Aluminum Cookie Pan Tray with Stainless Steel Cooling and Roasting Rack

by Kitchenatics

$24.98MSRP

About this product

The aluminum bacon pan 9.6" x 13.1" inches while the roasting rack is 8.8" x 12.2" x 1" inches. This small-sized cookie rack is perfect for cooling Canna choco chip cookies and decorating CBD-infused cupcakes. The aluminum roasting tray distributes heat evenly and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees F. The oven safe cooling rack is made of stainless steel and can withstand up to 575 degrees F. Safe, non-toxic, and durable. Each purchase comes with a free recipe eBook so you have a lot of treats to choose from!

About this brand

Kitchenatics Logo
Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!

